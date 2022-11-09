Tezos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00006298 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $83.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008817 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,050,205 coins and its circulating supply is 915,586,407 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

