Tezos Price Tops $1.09 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $74.45 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00006450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008751 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,050,205 coins and its circulating supply is 915,586,407 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.