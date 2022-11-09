Tezos Price Tops $1.09 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $74.45 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00006450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010505 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022375 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008751 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC.
About Tezos
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,050,205 coins and its circulating supply is 915,586,407 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
