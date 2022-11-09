The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,759,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

