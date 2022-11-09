The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NTB opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 109.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,034 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

