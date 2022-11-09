The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after acquiring an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,833,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after purchasing an additional 513,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. 32,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

