The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 9.2 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group



The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

