The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENSG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.60.

Shares of ENSG opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,995. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,765,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

