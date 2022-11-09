The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,515,538 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $9.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
The GEO Group Stock Down 8.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
