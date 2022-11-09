The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,515,538 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

