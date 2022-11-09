The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $26.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

SFM traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 126,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

