The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $325.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $284.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

