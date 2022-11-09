The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Target Price to $2.75

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIND. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.18.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Price Performance

NYSE KIND traded down 0.11 on Wednesday, hitting 2.21. 28,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,675. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 2.24 and a 52-week high of 14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $853.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.20.

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 56.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Sze bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.32 per share, for a total transaction of 1,660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.