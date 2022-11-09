The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,477 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 221,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,369. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

