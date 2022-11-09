The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNTG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 154,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,324. The firm has a market cap of $319.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.35. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. The Pennant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.