The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.03. 95,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

