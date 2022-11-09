The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southern were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SO opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

