The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Lincluden Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,361 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 9.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $86,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,792,000 after buying an additional 2,009,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TD traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. 119,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

