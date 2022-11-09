Theodore J. Brombach Buys 2,000 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,942. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.