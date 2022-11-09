Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $233.79 million and $17.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00081113 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00061721 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012598 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023129 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000152 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
