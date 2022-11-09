Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a P/E ratio of 161.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter worth $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter worth $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

