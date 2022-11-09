Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $166.06 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $166.06 million and $12.03 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,306.90 or 1.00126808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00049596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00237298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02114736 USD and is down -14.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,216,928.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.