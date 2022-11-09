Tlwm Sells 2,072 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tlwm lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Chevron were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CVX traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.93. 7,700,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,098,349. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,691 shares of company stock worth $43,665,206. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

