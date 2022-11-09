Tlwm Sells 225 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tlwm cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.18. 1,383,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,129. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

