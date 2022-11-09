Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Shares Down 12.2%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.80. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Tokai Carbon Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

