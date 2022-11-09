TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.51. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

