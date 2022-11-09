TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.51. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
