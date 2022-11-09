Toncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $14.48 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00008741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.33 billion and $14.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00234687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.5905134 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $15,066,585.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

