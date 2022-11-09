Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.91. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.56.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$104.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$100.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$93.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,546,529. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,546,529. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total value of C$418,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,735.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $1,158,791.

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.