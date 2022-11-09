Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.52

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $38.21. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 15,463 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
