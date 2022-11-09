Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.52

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $38.21. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 15,463 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

