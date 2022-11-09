TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,528. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

