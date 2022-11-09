TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 8,968 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.02. 48,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,673. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

