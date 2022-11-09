TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,741,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 141.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,705,000 after purchasing an additional 476,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

HZNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,483. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

