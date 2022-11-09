Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Shares Up 66%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 66% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Track Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Track Group had a positive return on equity of 543.00% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

