TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TA stock opened at C$12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.36. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

