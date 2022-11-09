TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE TA traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 802,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.36.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

