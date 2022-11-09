TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $166,333.83 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $166,333.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,642,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 384,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.