Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Trevena has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.