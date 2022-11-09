Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 366 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 576,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

