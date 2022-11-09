Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,261,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,905,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after buying an additional 125,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,707,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. 214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $79.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.