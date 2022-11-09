Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Zendesk worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after buying an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 45.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $59,171,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $54,131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,583.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 445,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Trading Up 1.1 %

ZEN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 130,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $130.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.