Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 3,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

