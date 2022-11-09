Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 995.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,251. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $513.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

