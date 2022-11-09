Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135,357 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of LHC Group worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $167.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.43.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

