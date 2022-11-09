Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 204,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.27. The company had a trading volume of 76,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,458 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

