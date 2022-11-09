Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

