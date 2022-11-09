Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 232 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.8 %

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Shares of MSA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

