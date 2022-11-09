Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,681 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. 78,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,162,010. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

