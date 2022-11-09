Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.69. 164,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

