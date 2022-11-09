Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in ANSYS by 47.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,085 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,698. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

