Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,370,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Umpqua Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,147. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.