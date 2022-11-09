Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

