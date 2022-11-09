True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 49408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
True Drinks Stock Down 7.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
